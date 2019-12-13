A baby was born at 12:12 a.m. on 12/12

A baby boy was born at exactly 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 (12/12), according to hospital officials in Illinois.

Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell, of Belleville, Illinois, welcomed their son Denarius at the lucky time Thursday in the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

According to the hospital, which is located less than 20 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri, Denarius weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

“He was originally due on Dec. 30, but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence,” the hospital said in a press release.

At 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, the final full moon of the decade peaked.