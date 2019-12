Baby-led weaning basics with Katie Ferraro on NBC Palm Springs Today

All babies eventually learn how to eat, but did you know babies can start feeding themselves from their first bites? But won’t my baby choke? And, isn’t it messy?

Registered Dietitian and baby-led weaning expert behind the popular Instagram account @babyledweanteam, Katie Ferraro, shares some of the basics of this infant-feeding approach and answers our questions.

Check out Katie’s free online workshop called “Baby-Led Weaning for Beginners” by going to www.babyledweaning.co.