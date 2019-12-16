CHP: Amber Alert Lifted for San Jose Girl and Father; Both in Custody

A San Jose man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend and abducting their 2-year-old daughter, triggering an Amber Alert, was in custody Monday along with the toddler, the California Highway Patrol reported.

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning for Bethanie Carraza and Victor Magana, 24, who had last been seen about 10 p.m. Sunday, when he allegedly attacked the woman, according to the CHP and the San Jose Police Department.

About 11 Monday morning, the CHP announced that the Amber Alert had been lifted and the pair were in custody.

According to San Jose police, someone recognized the suspect’s light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at a gas station in San Luis Obispo County and called local police.

“Apparently, some citizens blocked the suspect in and they detained him until the local enforcement arrived and took him into custody,” police said.

The alleged attack took place about 10 p.m. Sunday in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department reported. The woman, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital.