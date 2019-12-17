Five Horses Involved in Thermal Traffic Incidents

At least five horses were involved in what appears to be two separate traffic accidents in the Thermal area early Tuesday.

Animal Services officer Daniel Mora responded to one scene after the department received a call from the California Highway Patrol.

One accident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Harrison Street near Avenue 60. One horse was killed and a second was so badly injured the CHP officer humanely euthanized the animal. The motorist, a woman, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her exact injuries are unknown.

A third horse was injured and needed veterinary care. Officer Mora responded to a ranch-style property at 85-501 61st Ave. as a follow up to confirm veterinary care was being provided to that horse. That horse suffered lacerations near its neck that required sutures and other care.

It was there at that property that the officer learned two other horses had been injured, but possibly from a separate incident nearby. One horse was killed on 61st Avenue and yet another horse injured seriously with a broken back. A private veterinarian euthanized that injured horse.

Officer Mora said he was uncertain if a different motorist may have been involved in that second incident – but drove away from the scene.

Also uncertain is how the five horses managed to get loose. One theory was a gate to the property was left open accidentally. Another theory is that the windy conditions Monday into Tuesday caused the gate to swing open.