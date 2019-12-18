Mother hopes to decorate son’s hospital room with Christmas ornaments

A Webster City mother hopes help from central Iowans will brighten Christmas for her 7-month-old son, who awaits a lifesaving transplant.

Nearly 200 children will spend the holidays at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

One of them is Holden Hilpipre, who needs a new heart.

“The left side of his heart never developed,” said Miranda Goodpaster, Holden’s mother. “So, he’s just reliant on that right ventricle.”

Goodpaster said Holden was born with a life-threatening heart condition and muscular dystrophy, meaning his muscles and heart will weaken over time.

“I used to wonder, ‘Why me? Am I strong enough for this?'” she said. “But over time I have learned I am strong enough and any chance I have with him is special.”

Holden’s mother said she is determined to make the best of her son’s first Christmas by filling a tree in his hospital room with ornaments.

Goodpaster said she hopes Holden can look back at the ornaments each Christmas and remember how far he’s come.

“The fact that we even get to have a Christmas with Holden is something special, because there is plenty of kids in this hospital that might not be able to make it to Christmas this year,” she said.

Ornaments can be sent to Holden at the address below:

Holden Hilpipre UI Childrens Hospital PICU Unit 200 Hawkins Drive Iowa City, IA 52242