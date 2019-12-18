Riverside County Campuses Recognized as ‘Distinguished Schools’

Nine elementary schools in Riverside County are among 323 learning institutions statewide that earned a spot on the “2020 Distinguished Schools” list drawn up by the California Department of Education, it was announced Wednesday.

“These outstanding schools don’t just educate students; they also provide the young people of California the tools they need to be successful after graduation,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. “Thanks go to all the staff at these schools — teachers, administrators, classified employees — and parents, who are working together to provide high-quality educational experiences for all of their students.”

The Riverside County schools that landed on the 2020 list are:

— Cielo Vista Charter Elementary School, Palm Springs Unified School District;

— Corona Ranch Elementary, Corona-Norco Unified School District;

— George Washington Elementary, Corona-Norco Unified School District;

— James Monroe Elementary, Desert Sands Unified School District;

— Lake Hills Elementary, Alvord Unified School District;

— North Ridge Elementary, Moreno Valley Unified School District;

— Promenade Elementary, Alvord Unified School District;

— Romoland Elementary, Romoland Unified School District; and

— Ronald Reagan Elementary, Desert Sands Unified School District.

Placement on the list generally requires a school to exhibit “exceptional student performance” or closure of the achievement gap from one academic year to the next, according to the DOE.

Administrators determine eligibility by examining “California School Dashboard Indicators,” which track trends in test scores per campus, as well as suspension rates and learning environment conditions. The California Assessment of Student Performance & Progress is one of the key metrics.

“Distinguished School awardees represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning and collaboration, but also highly successful school climate efforts ranging from real-time conflict resolution to positive behavior intervention,” according to a DOE statement.