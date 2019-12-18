Supervisor Washington Re-Elected to Prestigious Statewide Committee

In a motion approved by county supervisors from across the state, Supervisor Chuck Washington has been asked to continue representing Riverside County on the California State Association of Counties’ Executive Committee.

“I will guide policy decisions that help Riverside County tackle ongoing challenges with homelessness, criminal justice, infrastructure and economic development, and job creation,” said Supervisor Washington. “I am excited to carry on this important work on behalf of Riverside County’s 2.4 million residents.”

The CSAC Board of Directors voted earlier this month at its annual convention to have Supervisor Washington serve an additional year on the Executive Committee, which is made up of couple dozen supervisors from urban, suburban and rural counties.

Supervisor Washington has served on the CSAC Board of Directors since January 2017 and was an alternate on that board’s Executive Committee in 2017 and 2018. He became a voting member of the Executive Committee in 2019.

He is the elected representative of Riverside County’s Third District, which consists of Temecula, Murrieta, Hemet, San Jacinto, and the unincorporated areas of Idyllwild, Pine Cove, Anza, Aguanga, Homeland and Winchester. CSAC is the advocacy organization that represents Riverside County and the other 57 counties of California at the state and federal level.