Two Arrested for Marijuana Cultivation in Riverside County

On Monday, members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a large-scale, illegal marijuana grow in the 34000 block of Olive Avenue in unincorporated Winchester.

During the service, approximately 1904 immature plants were eradicated, 4,168 pounds of processed marijuana was collected, and 13 weapons were confiscated. 30-year old Antonio Flores Mejia and 23-year-old Vanessa Birrueta were arrested and booked for marijuana cultivation.

The goal of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is to keep all of our citizens safe while also improving the quality of life for those residing within the community. Illegal Marijuana cultivation negatively impacts the environment in many ways, including diminishing and poisoning the water table and pesticides adversely affecting the health of neighboring residents.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has a zero-tolerance policy for these offenses. If you suspect drug activity in your area, please contact your local Sheriff’s Station.