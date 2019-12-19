Pedestrian Killed in Rancho Mirage Roadway ID’d

Authorities Thursday identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck in a Rancho Mirage roadway.

Christopher Vellios, 26, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the area of Highway 111 south of Frank Sinatra Drive about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Coroners Bureau.

Sheriff’s deputies’ preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle that struck Vellios was southbound on Highway 111 when the crash occurred.

While sheriff’s officals confirmed Vellios was in the roadway when he was hit, it was not immediately clear if he was in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors, according to the department.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is urged to contact Deputy Nicole Wilhite from the Palm Desert Station Traffic Team at 760- 836-1600.