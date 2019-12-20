Desert Hot Springs Man Identified in Palm Springs Rollover Crash

Coroner officials Friday identified a man killed after his car flipped over while he was speeding in North Palm Springs.

Johan Trams, 62, of Desert Hot Springs, was westbound on Power Line Road west of North Indian Canyon Drive about noon Thursday when, for reasons still under investigation, his Ford Expedition drifted off the roadway and overturned, the California Highway Patrol reported.

During the crash, Trams was traveling at a “high rate of speed” and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP. He was ejected from his SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not thought to be factors in the crash.

Any person with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Officer Belisle at 760-772-5300.