Palm Springs Police Seek Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in downtown Palm Springs Thursday.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, a man wearing a baseball hat and green jumpsuit-type uniform entered a bank in the 490 block of South Palm Canyon Drive about 1:30 p.m. before departing with an unspecified amount of money.

Photos taken from bank surveillance equipment show a man with a mustache wearing what appears to be a security guard uniform.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating this suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 760-327-1441. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.