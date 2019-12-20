Report: County’s Jobless Rate Falls a Notch in November

Expansion in multiple sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate down a notch last month, figures released Friday show.

The region’s jobless rate in November, based on preliminary estimates, was 3.8%, compared to 3.9% in October, according to the California Employment Development Department.

The rate was three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the year- ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 4.1%, figures showed.

Roughly 42,300 residents were out of work in November, and 1,070,300 were employed, according to the EDD.

Coachella had the highest unemployment rate countywide at 11%, followed by the unincorporated community of Cabazon at 8.6% and the unincorporated community of Highgrove at 6.6%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties in November was 3.6%, down from 3.7% in October.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margin last month — 12,600 — in the retail trade sector, as outlets boosted hiring in preparation for the holiday shopping season.

Additional gains were recorded in the health services, hospitality, professional business services, government, manufacturing and farming sectors, which altogether expanded by 11,800 jobs, according to the EDD. The information technology sector was unchanged, data showed.

Miscellaneous unclassified industries, along with the construction and financial services sectors, shed an aggregate 2,700 positions, according to figures.

The state’s jobless rate in November was 3.7%, according to the EDD.