Virginia Man Gets 5 Life Sentences for Raping Child in ‘Sex Dungeon’

A Spotsylvania County man will serve several life sentences in prison for horrific child sex crimes.

Thirty-five-year-old Raymond W. Harry, Jr. was convicted on one count of forcible sodomy, four counts of rape of a child, and 50 counts of production of child pornography. A judge sentenced Harry to five mandatory life sentences, as well as an additional 100 mandatory years in prison.

Harry was arrested in Louisa County for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine on October 9, 2018. He later called his sister while he was in Central Virginia Regional Jail, asking her to delete all of the data on his phones in his RV in Spotsylvania County, as well as in his email accounts. She alerted their father when she found images and videos of Harry abusing children.

However, Harry had made bond before his father contacted the sheriff’s office, and moved the RV into Louisa County. Law enforcement rescued a child during a search of Harry’s RV on December 1, 2018.

It is believed he had been grooming the victim for about a year. They also found multiple cell phones, digital media storage devices, drugs, and guns.

Investigators say Harry had set up cameras, produced, directed, and carried out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child. The case was originally scheduled for a two-day jury trial, but Harry chose to plead guilty at the last minute.