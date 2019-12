Man Killed in Palm Springs Collision ID’d

A man killed in a Palm Springs traffic crash was identified Monday as a Desert Hot Springs resident.

Oscar Eguizaval-Bautista, 26, was killed at about 2 a.m. Saturday in a collision at Golden Sands Drive and Sunrise Way, the Riverside County coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details were not available but the intersection was closed for a Palm Springs police investigation from about 2:20 a.m. to just before 9 a.m., according to police.