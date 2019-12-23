Suspected Serial Burglar Sought by Palm Springs Police

Palm Springs police Sunday were investigating a spate of burglaries that occurred in the Deepwell Estates neighborhood.

Authorities believe one suspect is behind six burglaries that occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s with black bushy hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a black bandana, according to police. Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle is a silver 2000 model Ford Fusion.

“We are asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Make sure to lock your doors and windows and turn on your alarm systems,” police said.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or his vehicle in person or on camera was urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.