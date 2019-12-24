Fire Erupts in Office Building Attic Near El Paseo Shopping District

A fire erupted on the upper floor of a two-story office building Tuesday near the El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Multiple Riverside County Fire Department crews responded to the blaze, which was reported at 9:29 a.m. in the 7400 block of El Paseo.

About an hour later, fire officials reported that the flames had been limited to the attic and “a couple” of suites in the building, but crews were still working to fully contain the fire.

Fire crews will remain on scene until at least midday, said April Newman, spokeswoman for the fire department.