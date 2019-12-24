Owner of Pit Bulls Attacked While Trying to Pull the Fighting Dogs Apart

A woman suffered minor injuries Monday while trying to stop her two pit bulls from fighting near Corona.

The attack was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at an unspecified location south of the city.

According to Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh, the pet owner tried to intervene when the two dogs locked horns, and one or both of the canines turned on her and bit her.

Welsh said the woman, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital where she was treated for superficial injuries.

“This was not a very serious incident,” he told City News Service. “In fact, we’re releasing the dogs back to her. A 10-day quarantine period will be required, but that quarantine will happen at her home.”

Both dogs were impounded at the county’s San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, Welsh said.