Parking Lot at Palm Springs Airport Opens Tuesday Offering $15 Daily Rates

A temporary economy lot is open Tuesday at the Palm Springs International Airport in preparation for increased Christmas holiday traffic anticipated for the Coachella Valley.

The lot, located on airport property along Kirk Douglas Way, costs $15 per day. City officials did not specify when the lot would close to non- airport parking, but the service has been available since Saturday.

A free shuttle will run to and from the temporary lot to the front of the curb of the main terminal during airport operating hours.

Travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours before their flight departure time during the busy holiday season.