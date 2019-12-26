Lindsey Vonn Proposes to PK Subban

Lindsey Vonn has an engagement ring and now her fiancé, NHL star P.K. Subban, has one too.

The greatest female ski racer of all time posted a picture with Subban to her Instagram Wednesday, and he was flashing a large band around his finger as the two were wearing matching pajamas.

“On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes,” Vonn captioned the photo. “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”

Vonn and Subban were first engaged in August, their representatives confirmed to CNN. They met two years ago and made their relationship public in 2018.

According to Vogue, Subban proposed at home, in front of Vonn’s three dogs, presenting her an emerald ring — her favorite color and his birthstone. The couple is planning to move to New Jersey, where Subban is a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils.

“We’re not in a big hurry to get married,” Vonn said, according to Vogue. “It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don’t want to stress him out because he has a big season coming.”

Subban told Vogue that Vonn is the best thing to ever happen to him.

“She deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do.”

Vonn announced in February that she plans to retire from professional skiing with 82 World Cup victories. She also won three Olympic medals, including gold in downhill in Vancouver in 2010. In her final race, she won a downhill bronze and became the oldest woman to secure a medal at a world championship and the first female racer to medal at six world championships.