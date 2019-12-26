Louisiana Man Accused of Robbing Woman Outside Her Home Arrested

A Louisiana man was behind bars Wednesday after being accused of robbing a 77-year-old woman of her jewelry outside her home.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Perry Johnson at a home on Adare Court in Indio on Tuesday stemming from an investigation that began following the alleged robbery on Nov. 16, the department said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was robbed of her jewelry and other personal items after returning from a local casino, authorities said. It is unknown if the man targeted her in connection to her gambling trip.

Johnson was booked at the Indio Jail on robbery and elder abuse charges, where he remains in lieu of $30,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Friday.