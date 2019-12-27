Convicted Rapist Charged with Failing to Register with Law Enforcement

A 37-year-old convicted sex offender who allegedly failed violated his parole by failing to inform law enforcement of where he was residing was being held without bail Friday.

Jacob Gregory Deville was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Perris and was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta for alleged parole violations.

Deville is slated to appear before Riverside County Superior Court Judge David Gunn Friday afternoon for a revocation hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

The hearing could determine whether the defendant must serve time behind bars, or whether the terms of his release are modified.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Victor Pierson, about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies patrolling the 200 block of Fifth Street just east of F Street stopped Deville for an alleged traffic violation and after running a records check, discovered that he had a felony warrant for alleged Penal Code 290 violations.

Penal Code 290 specifies the terms under which registered sex offenders in California must live.

Pierson alleged that the defendant had not registered with local law enforcement, confirming his place of residence.

Deville was taken into custody without a struggle.

According to court records, he served time in state prison following 2012 convictions for spousal rape, assault with a firearm, domestic abuse and resisting arrest.