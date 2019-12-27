Polo Returns to the Coachella Valley Sunday

One of the world’s oldest team sports returns to Indio for the 2020 season, according to Empire Polo Club officials.

Players carrying wooden mallets atop horseback will battle to hit a ball into the opposing team’s goal — a game first played in modern-day Iran as far back as the 6th century B.C.

Sunday is the club’s soft opening of the season. Games are scheduled Sundays until March 29. Opening Day — Hat Day — is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Games start at noon. General Admission is free with a $20 per car cash parking fee.

VIP seats are $30 per person and includes parking.

The Empire Polo Club is at 81800 51st Ave.

For more details, go to empirepolo.com.