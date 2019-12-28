Forever 21 At River will Close For Good Sunday

Everything must go. Prices inside Forever 21 at the River are discounted by more than 90%.

“I got gorgeous brand new racks for ten cents on the dollar and they just brought out two mannequins that are great and easy to undress, so my girls will be happy with that,” said Nicole Pascale of Nicole on El Paseo.

According to the liquidator, many local mom and pop stores are buying items. These mannequins will have a new home on El Paseo.

“Nicole on el paseo. Its high end women’s clothing. It’s European and one of a kind and fun really fun clothing,” said Pascale.

Clothes to fixtures, Sunday is the last day Forever 21 will be open.

“I don’t care where you go, you can go to a thrift store but much more expensive than this. This is rock bottom, rock bottom,” said Pascale.

Nationwide Forever 21 has closed a hundred stores as part of its bankruptcy.

“I was reflecting with my girlfriend who is in business in San Francisco and said someday this will be us. Everything has a cycle,” said Pascale.