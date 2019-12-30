Husband of ‘Mayor Pete’ Schedules Two Coachella Valley Appearances

Tickets will go on sale later Monday for a pair of Palm Springs events this Sunday featuring the husband of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

Chasten Buttigieg, who could go on to become the first same-sex spouse of a sitting president, is scheduled to appear from noon to 1:45 p.m. at a private residence for a “meet and greet” event, with tickets ranging from $250 to $1,000. A buffet brunch is included.

The second event, to be held at the same location, is billed as a “Reception and Talk by Chasten” and goes from 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $50 and include dessert and coffee.

In November, 37-year-old Pete Buttigieg, who has been the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, since 2012, attended a similar fundraising event at a private residence in Palm Springs, which was not open to non-ticketed residents or members of the media.

The address of the Jan. 5 events will be released 72 hours prior. Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. and can be purchased on the candidate’s campaign website: https://secure.peteforamerica.com/onlineactions/WAy6x4x6WkmAIzvrEaFr8w2.

For questions and details, email RSVPwest@peteforamerica.com.