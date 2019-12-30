NBC Palm Springs Talks to Local Rabbi about Anti-Semitic Attacks

“Who’s responsible for this? Is it the Democrats or the Republican President? In my opinion all of that is nonsense. Where are we? We have known for 15 years the cancer of antisemitism has affected every European country and for a fact you can’t wear a yamaka in paris,” said Rabbi Marvin Hier.

Unlike Paris, Local Rabbi, David Lazar is sipping coffee at his favorite shop in Downtown Palm Springs. He is wearing a Yamaka.

“I don’t worry. If i was wearing a star of David I wouldn’t worry,” said Rabbi David Lazar.

In other parts of the country that’s not the case. There has been more than eight anti-Semitic attack in New York over the last week.

“I see this as a growing crisis that needs to be addressed right down to the foundation on how we educate our young people,” said New York Mayor Bill De Blasio.

From New York to Los Angeles. President Trump is being urged to have the FBI create a special task force in response to the attacks.

“We call on the american people, democrats and republicans to stand together,” said Hier.

Lazar said while they’re in contact with law enforcement, he doesn’t believe added security is necessarily the answer in Palm Springs.

“When I think of antisemitism it has been a difficult year here in the United States, but I know so many other parts of society have it far worst than the Jews do. So while it is an important thing to look out for, i’m very, very careful in my teachings,” said Lazar.