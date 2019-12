Crash Near Mecca Leaves Pedestrian in Critical Condition

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in a rural area south of Mecca Tuesday, leaving him in critical condition, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The collision was reported at 8:24 a.m. near the intersection of Hayes Street and Avenue 71 in an adjacent field, according to the fire department.

Arriving firefighters located the man, whose name was not immediately released, underneath the vehicle. He was airlifted to a local hospital.