Man Stabbed to Death Sitting in Car Outside Hemet Business

A 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in his car outside a Hemet business, and police Tuesday were questioning an individual possibly connected to the deadly assault.

Inder Jit of Winchester was killed shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of E. Oakland Ave., near San Jacinto Avenue.

According to Hemet police Lt. Jeff Davis, paramedics and police officers were called to the location to investigate reports of a man in need of emergency medical aid. Jit was discovered slumped over inside his vehicle parked in front of a strip mall outlet, Davis said.

He had suffered a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, the lieutenant said.

An individual who was located nearby was identified as a person of interest and was taken to the Hemet Police Department for questioning, according Davis, who declined to provide any details about the person, who had not been formally arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide investigators at 951-765-2396.