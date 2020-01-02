Armed Man Shot in Confrontation with Riverside Cops

A man allegedly firing a handgun at a Riverside apartment complex was shot and wounded Thursday during a confrontation with Riverside police.

The officer-involved shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pierce Street, just off of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the police department.

Authorities allege that the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, was engaging in reckless gunfire. Shortly after patrol officers arrived, they made contact with the man, and moments later the shooting occurred, according to reports from the scene.

The gunman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound of unknown severity.

No officers or civilians were injured, police said.