California Crews Search for Driver Who’s Car Was Caught on Camera Going off a Cliff

A car plunged off a California cliff and the shocking moment was caught on camera.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released the video Wednesday. It was apparently taken Monday along Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach.

It shows a dark SUV speeding along the shoulder before the vehicle drive off of the cliff. The SUV does not appear to even slow down.

Instead, the car goes airborne momentarily, before it disappears from the frame.

The base of the cliff has water that reaches up to 40-feet deep.

Search Crews went looking for the car and the driver. They have only found tire tracks and car parts. Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.