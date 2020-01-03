California Consumer Privacy Act Goes into Effect but Will it be ‘Effective?’

In the past, when using Google, Facebook or any website, users have never had a choice to opt out of being tracked. The California Consumer Privacy Act is supposed to start giving people that choice.

The act went into effect at the beginning of the year but companies have until the end of this year to implement changes. Here’s the problem: who’s going to be tracking the companies that are tracking you?

Daniel Algazi, owner of DA Computers, has been following privacy policies for years. He said companies like Facebook sharing your information with their partners has been the ‘norm’.

“There’s no enforcers,” he said. “There’s no one preventing them from continuing to track you.”

Since the act went into effect in the new year, Algazi said he has seen little change. Weather.com has implemented the new policy but finding it is the difficult part.

“It doesn’t pop up right in front of you in the front of the page,” Algazi said. “It’s like all the way at the bottom in really small letters.”

He said if every company chooses to make it this difficult, the privacy act won;t fulfill its duty.

“Especially since the majority of the population won’t take those extra steps to click on those links to stop the tracking,” he said. “So the majority of the people who would do it would be a minority.”

Some don’t care if they’re being tracked, they like advertisers knowing what they like but for those who want to remain private it’ll be a process no matter what.

“You’d have to go into each individual website that you go onto and find out how they’re implementing the stop tracking and then you need to actively go in there and click those options whenever you go to that website,” Algazi said.

Youtube has taken huge steps in preventing tracking of kids videos. Therefore companies making money off of tracking kids will see a major decrease in revenue.

