Man Dies in Off-Road Rollover Crash in Perris

A man died Thursday when he crashed his off-road vehicle in a Perris water channel.

The fatality happened shortly before 7 a.m. where Placentia Avenue crosses the Perris Valley Drainage Canal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the quad operator, whose identity was not released, was driving the all-terrain vehicle along the canal when he apparently lost control, causing it to roll multiple times.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

An investigation was ongoing.