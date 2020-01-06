Deputies Seized 233 Tons of Marijuana from Illegal Grows in Hemet in 2019

Sheriff’s officials Sunday said they seized 233 tons of marijuana in 2019 as a result of their yearlong effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grows in Hemet.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Hemet Station served nearly 250 search warrants related to illegal marijuana cultivation last year, leading to the seizure and destruction of about 280,000 plants and 11,500 pounds of processed marijuana, which amounted to an estimated value of $466 million, said Sgt. James Burton.

The search warrants also led to the seizure of 88 firearms and more than $77,000 in cash, as well as 82 arrests, according to Burton.