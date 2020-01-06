Fire Partially Consumes Car on Side of Freeway in Bermuda Dunes

A vehicle erupted in flames Monday on Interstate 10 in Bermuda Dunes, causing major damage to the sedan and disrupting traffic on the freeway, but nobody was hurt.

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Jefferson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the gray Chrysler was able to park on the shoulder of the freeway when flames appeared under the hood.

Riverside County Fire Department personnel reached the location within a few minutes and encountered a fire burning the entire engine block, according to reports from the scene. Crews knocked down the blaze 10 minutes later.

No lanes were closed because of the fire, but traffic was impacted.