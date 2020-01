NBCares: Keeping Your Pets Safe

It’s every pet owners worst nightmare. Your cherished dog or cat is playing outside in your very own backyard, when out of nowhere, one or more coyotes appear in an instant and attacks your pet.

Experts say its crucial we protect our pets from coyote attacks with safety measures like high walls, barriers, even sprays that are designed to repel coyotes. But animal advocate Lori Weiner says there is more we can, and must do.