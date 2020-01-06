Three Arrested for Palm Springs Burglary

At approximately 2:39 AM of Friday, Palm Springs PD officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2500 block of North Palm Canyon Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. A witness observed three subjects wearing dark clothing removing items from the business and placing the items into a black vehicle.

Officers arrived and observed a female running from the business and entering a black Nissan Sentra. The Sentra exited the parking lot and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver, Shanya Johnson (05/02/00) failed to yield and short pursuit was initiated. Johnson ultimately yielded on outbound Hwy 111, just east of Chino Canyon.

The occupants, Shanya Johnson and Mashayla Curry were detained without incident. A safe from the business containing an undisclosed amount currency was recovered from inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers reviewed video surveillance that showed a total of four subjects were involved in the commission of the burglary and two of those subjects had fled the area.

The investigation lead Palm Springs PD to Seal Beach, CA. At approximately 6:00 AM, Seal Beach PD became involved in the investigation and assisted our investigators with the burglary investigation. Seal Beach PD located the vehicle involved in the Palm Springs burglaries and subsequently detained 5 occupants.

Two of the individuals, an adult male and a juvenile male were identified as suspects in the Palm Springs burglaries. The adult male was identified as Kaelem Gonzalez 8/19/97 of Long Beach.

Seal Beach PD transported Gonzalez to the PSPD for processing. The juvenile has been released to family members and charges will be filed with the juvenile courts.

Seal Beach PD identified the other subjects inside the vehicle, and discovered the occupants are all suspects in a series of burglaries in the Long Beach area. Seal Beach PD is currently questioning those individuals about the cases in Long Beach.

At approximately 6:30 AM today, additional burglaries were reported at two businesses in the 1700 block of E. Palm Canyon Drive. Through video surveillance and additional investigation, three of the suspects identified as Curry, Johnson and Gonzalez were identified as being suspects in those two burglaries.

All suspects are from the Long Beach area. This investigation is active and additional arrests will be made if other suspects are identified.