Riverside County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County increased two-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $3.499, its second consecutive increase.

The average price had dropped 61 of the past 64 days before rising three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 15.4 cents lower one month ago, but 28.2 cents more than one year ago.