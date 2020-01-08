U.S. Army Warns of ‘Fake Draft’ Text Messages

As thousands of additional troops are being deployed to the Middle East, people across the country are receiving alarming text messages saying they have been drafted into military service.

“You’ve been marked eligible and must come to the nearest branch,” and “you’ll be fined and sent to jail for 6 years if no reply,” the text messages read.

Screenshots of the texts provided by US Army Recruiting Command to CNN showed spelling and grammatical errors, indicating they were not official correspondence. Some of the fake texts used real names of Army recruiting commanders — while others used fictitious names — lending the false appearance of authenticity, said Kelli Bland, a spokeswoman for the US Army Recruiting Command.

It is unclear how many of these fake recruiting texts may have been sent, and Army security officials are still investigating the source, said Bland. So far there have been no reports of Americans showing up to recruiting branches as a result of the texts, according to CNN.

The Palm Desert U.S. Army Recruiting office said in a statement to NBC Palm Springs:

“What we can say is that the U.S. Army has been an all-volunteer force since 1973 and is currently offering excellent education and career opportunities to those interested in serving, full or part time as officers, enlistees, reservists or guardsmen. Vis-à-vis current geopolitical events, we have not seen an impact on our ability to recruit qualified volunteers. Recruiting operations are proceeding as normal at this time, and we’re still looking for qualified volunteers who want to serve their country. Last year, approximately 3,400 Southern Californian’s from San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire volunteered to serve. These Soldiers serve in critical roles like combat medic, combat engineer, infantry and military police. We’re working towards recruiting a similar number this year. To be clear, the U.S. Army does not control the draft. Per the Selective Service System, the agency that oversees the draft, in the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the president would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft. The draft has not been in effect since 1973; we’ve been an all-volunteer force since that time.”

If a draft was to occur, this would be the sequence of events according to the Selective Service website:

Sequence of Events

Overview of What Would Occur if the United States Returned to a Draft: