Temecula Man Accused of Killing Acquaintance Arraigned

A man accused of fatally assaulting a 34-year-old acquaintance in Temecula pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder.

Andrew Christian Temple, 28, of Temecula was arrested last month for allegedly killing David Deschepper in the 41000 block of Moreno Road, just off Jefferson Avenue.

Temple was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Stephen Gallon, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Jan. 24 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

The defendant is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Carroll, on the afternoon of Dec. 21, Temple and Deschepper got into a dispute near a business, culminating in the Temple’s alleged attack. The nature of the dispute and the weapon used in the fatal assault were not disclosed.

Deschepper was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, who were called to the location minutes after the alleged attack, according to Carroll.

Temple was arrested without a struggle nearby and booked into jail after being questioned by detectives.

According to court records, the defendant has prior convictions for domestic abuse and driving on a suspended license.