Wells Fargo in Rancho Mirage Robbed at Gunpoint; Suspect Flees

Authorities are investigating an armed bank robbery reported in Rancho Mirage Thursday.

Deputies received a call at 9:16 a.m. that a man entered the Wells Fargo bank at 42350 Bob Hope Drive, brandished a handgun and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores.

The suspect was only identified as a unknown male.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests, Flores said.

Deputies were investigating at the scene as of 11:25 a.m.

The location is the same Wells Fargo that was robbed on June 10th of last year. Police were also never able to locate that suspect.