Cathedral City Parolee Arrested On Suspicion of Possessing Burglary Tools

A parolee who was spotted peaking over wall near a house and was allegedly found to have burglary tools in his possession is behind bars, the Palm Springs Police Department reported Friday.

A police officer approached the man, later identified as Nathan Tapia, 31, of Cathedral City, about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Calle Palo Fierro and North Riverside Drive, according to a PSPD statement.

The officer determined that Tapia was on parole for burglary and discovered he was carrying a bag with several tools used to cut and drill into metal, according to police, who said the suspect was also in possession of hundreds of dollars in quarters.

According to a department statement, the tools the suspect was allegedly carrying were consistent with those used to break into vending machines, laundry machines or other coin machines.

Tapia was being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, being in possession of a controlled substance, and was the subject of an unspecified outstanding warrant.