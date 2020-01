4 Displaced Following Early Morning Moreno Valley Home Fire

A fire damaged a two-story home in Moreno Valley Tuesday morning, displacing four adult residents, but nobody was hurt.

Firefighters responded to the 23300 block of Prescott, east of Pigeon Pass Road, about 4:40 a.m. and encountered flames on the second floor, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire, which was contained at 5:24 a.m., was under investigation.

The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.