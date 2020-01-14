Palm Desert Woman Arrested for Allegedly Committing Dec. 12 Home Burglary

A 52-year-old Palm Desert woman is behind bars on suspicion of committing a home burglary last month in Pinyon Pines, the sheriff’s department reported Tuesday.

An investigation into the Dec. 12 daytime break-in at a residence in the 71-400 block of Highway 74, conducted by the Burglary Suppression Unit at the Palm Desert sheriff’s station, led to the arrest of Kimberly Ann Watson, sheriff’s officials said.

She was taken into custody about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the area of Gerald Ford Drive and Portola Avenue in Palm Desert and was booked at the Indio jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, being a felon in the possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Watson, who’s being held in lieu of $35,000 bail, is expected to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday.