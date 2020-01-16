10 Arrested in Temecula Following Prostitution Sting Operation

On Thursday, January 9, at the direction of Sheriff Chad Bianco, Temecula Special Teams coordinated a comprehensive “John” prostitution and narcotic sting operation in the city of Temecula.

This operation was conducted primarily as a prostitution sting, which targeted male “Johns,” soliciting an undercover female deputy for sexual favors in exchange for money.

During the operation, Temecula Special Teams simultaneously worked a narcotic investigation targeting subjects with active warrants known to buy/sell illegal narcotics.

During this operation, the following 10 people were arrested and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center:

Jeir Castillo, HMA, 25-year-old resident of Lake Elsinore, Ca. / Prostitution

Anthony Garcia, HMA, 21-year-old resident of Temecula, Ca. / Prostitution

Ron Dye, WMA, 72-year-old resident of Murrieta, Ca. / Prostitution

Everett Mays, BMA, 53-year-old resident of Temecula, Ca. / Prostitution

Chad Nehlsen, WMA, 41-year-old resident of Murrieta, Ca. / Prostitution

Daniel Wolff (WMA, 31-year-old resident of Temecula, Ca. / Prostitution

Juan Juan, HMA, 46-year-old resident of Wildomar, Ca. / Prostitution

Alfredo Becerra, HMA, 33-year-old Temecula transient / Possession of Illegal Narcotics and Felony Violation of Probation

Derrick Kendrick, BMA, 25-year-old resident of Winchester, Ca. / Possession of Illegal Narcotics

William Blackmon, WMA, 38-year-old Menifee transient / Possession of Illegal Narcotics and Felony Warrant

Temecula Sheriff Special Teams will continue to work vice (prostitution) and narcotic stings in the Temecula area to improve quality of life for residents, deter prostitution and the use/possession of illegal narcotics. Anyone with questions regarding this operation are encouraged to call Deputy Vigil at the Temecula Sheriff’s Station (951) 696-3119.