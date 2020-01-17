Charges Expected for Men Accused in Woman’s Murder in Indio

Charges are expected to be filed Friday against two men accused in the murder of a woman found shot inside her Indio home.

The body was discovered around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in a home at 38555 Rancho Los Coyotes Drive, said Indio police spokesman Benjamin Guitron. He said the woman — identified by coroner’s officials on Thursday as Angela Struzas, 32 — had been shot multiple times and that a resident of the home made the initial call to police.

Investigators later arrested Johnny Jose Rodriguez, 25, around 2 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of murder. Fred Garcia, 44, was arrested about the same time on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, being a felon in possession of ammunition and witness intimation, according to Indio police. Both are Indio residents.

No details about a motive for the killing have emerged.

Guitron told City News Service that “all were acquainted,” referring to the victim and two suspects arrested in her death.

The victim lived at the home, along with Garcia, Guitron said, but Rodriguez did not. It was unclear if the victim was the homeowner.

According to Riverside County’s Assessor-Clerk-Recorder records, Sallie Baker has owned the home where the body was found since 1978.

Garcia and Rodriguez are scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.