FEMA Trailers Could Be Good Short Term Solution For Homeless in Palm Springs

The plan set forth by Governor Newsom to use FEMA trailers to house the local homeless population is welcomed by a non-profit in Palm Springs. Well in The Desert helps around 130 homeless each day. They believe this short-term solution could bring fast results because of the number of homeless is growing.

“We can put two or three in our parking lot. There are ways if you’re passionate about it like this Governor is. I think you make things happen. There’s a need to get woman and children and aging men off the streets, ” said Well in The Desert President, Arlene Rosenthal.

The City of Palm Springs is still discussing what to do with $10 million dollars they’ll receive to fight homelessness. They’re taking public input. A meeting will take place January 29th at the Convention Center.