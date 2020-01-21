Bighorn Cares Distributes Nearly $500,000 to 66 Coachella Valley Non-Profits

At a recent dinner and check presentation ceremony, BIGHORN Golf Club Charities distributed more than $486,000 to 66 deserving Coachella Valley non-profit agencies through its BIGHORN Cares grants. During the evening, BIGHORN donors were able meet representatives from the non-profit agencies.

BIGHORN Cares funds specific projects by local non-profit organizations that demonstrate a real need and are making an impactful difference in the community. The types of organizations receiving grants service a broad range of people and programs and are creating brighter future for individuals, their families, and their communities.

“BIGHORN Cares received more than 170 requests totaling $2.4 million for funding from local nonprofit organizations,” said Joe Kirby, BIGHORN Cares Chairman. “With so many outstanding grant requests, we selected 66 extremely deserving programs. It’s a privilege to be able to help so many non-profits and I’m proud of our residents and donors.”

Since its inception in 2013, BIGHORN Cares has donated more than $2.8 million to support over 300 specific projects for local non-profits that demonstrate a need and make a real difference in the quality of life for people in the Coachella Valley. BIGHORN Cares board members include R.D. Hubbard, Edward Burger, Carl Cardinalli, James Gagan, James Hummer, and Chairman Joe Kirby.

Those receiving the grants including the following local non-profit organizations:

-Abraham Lincoln Parent Teacher Club

-Alzheimers Coachella Valley

-American Friends of our armed Forces

-American Red Cross

-Angel View, Inc.

-Animal Samaritans

-Apostolic Church of Indio Food Pantry

-Baseball Buddies

-Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert, Inc.

-Bob Hope USO

-Boo2 Bullying, Inc.

-Boys & Girls Clubs Indio Unit

-Boys & Girls Clubs Mecca Unit

-Braille Institute Rancho Mirage

-Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert

-Cielo Vista Parent Teacher Group/Cielo Vista -Charter School

-Coachella Valley Autism Society of America

-Coachella Valley Mounted Rangers /Coachella Valley Horse Rescue

-College of the Desert Foundation

-Cove Communities Senior Association aka The Joslyn Center

-CSUSB Philanthropic Foundation

-Desert Arc

-Family YMCA of the Desert CPR and Fingerprinting

-Family YMCA of the Desert Youth and Government Program

-Father’s Heart-A Ranch for Children

-FIND Food Bank

-Habitat for Humanity

-Hanson House Foundation

-Jewish Family Services of the Desert (JFS)

-Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Foundation

-Los Medicos Voladores aka The Flying Doctor

-Martha’s Village & Kitchen

-McCallum Theatre

-Mizell Senior Center

-Olive Crest

-One Future Coachella Valley

-Operation SafeHouse, SafeHouse of the Desert

-Palm Springs Art Museum

-Palm Springs Women in Film and -Television/Coachella Valley Book PALS

-Paws & Hearts

-Pegasus Therapeutic Riding

-Read With Me Volunteer Program

-Red Hot Ballroom Inc.

-Shay’s Warriors

-The LGBT Community Center of the Desert

-The Girlfriend Factor

-The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

-United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire

-Xavier College Preparatory High School

-YFC Grieving Teens