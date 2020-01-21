Thousands of sailors welcomed home as carrier group arrives in San Diego

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group arrived in San Diego Monday, greeted by hundreds of loved ones anxious to see the sailors after 10 months at sea.

The carrier group arrived at its new homeport, Naval Air Station North Island, around 10 a.m., concluding a 294-day deployment that marked the longest carrier deployment in the post-Cold War era.

The group navigated over 64,000 nautical miles in its trip across the world, including the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and the Surigao Strait, officials said.

The Lincoln’s operations supported “maritime stability and security” and provided “critical deterrence to aggression in some of the world’s most critical waterways,” the Navy said.