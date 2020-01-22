Felon Who Fled Cops, Crashed into Mobile Home with Kids in SUV Sentenced

A convicted felon who had his two children with him last fall when he crashed a vehicle into a mobile home while fleeing from Beaumont police, who attempted to stop him for reckless driving, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in state prison.

Joshua Aaron Rivas, 25, pleaded guilty last month to eluding a law enforcement officer and two counts of child abuse. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges of hit-and-run resulting in injuries and driving on a suspended license.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst certified the terms of the plea agreement and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

According to Beaumont police, Rivas was at the wheel of a Dodge Durango that patrol officers spotted going northbound in the southbound lanes of Highland Springs Avenue, near Sixth Street, on the night of Oct. 22.

When officers signaled the defendant to stop, he accelerated instead and headed down Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, which moments later careened into a mobile home parked in the area of Pennsylvania and Oak Valley Parkway.

According to investigators, Rivas bailed out of the SUV, leaving his two young children inside. He hid out in the mobile home park but was located less than 90 minutes later after someone spotted him and informed police.

Rivas was treated for minor injuries at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. The children were not hurt, nor were the occupants of the mobile home that the defendant hit. However, it was declared uninhabitable due to the extensive damage caused by the crash.

According to court records, Rivas has prior convictions for auto theft, evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.