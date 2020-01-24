NBC Palm Springs Sits With Holocaust Survivor ahead of Remembrance Day

Henry Friedman was born in Brody, Poland in 1928.

“Had a Jewish population of 10,000 and in 1944 when I was liberated there was less than 100 of us that survived,” said Holocaust survivor, Henry Friedman.

His mother, father and brother escaped death by hiding upstairs in a barn.

“18 months up in an attic above animals and all I could do was lay or sit up. I couldn’t speak a loud word. Finally when I was liberated all I had was skin and bones,” said Friedman.

Monday is Holocaust Remembrance Day and marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

“2/3 of the Jews in Europe were murdered. Its not just to remember, but to make sure history never repeats itself,” said Mensch Foundation Founder, Steven Geiger.

A ceremony will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. Monday January 27th at Civic Center Park.

“Representative of Israel and Poland will be here and mayor of cities in the Coachella Valley will be here,” said Geiger.

Remembering the millions who lost their lives, and for Henry Friedman he’s not taking his life for granted.

“I feel very, very lucky. The bottom line is I’ve been fortunate to raise three children with my wife and I have grandchildren,” said Friedman.