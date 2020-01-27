Fake Video of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Sparks Social Media Outrage

A fake video circulating the internet, claiming to be the helicopter crash which killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others, has sparked outrage throughout the social media world.

The footage, seen on platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, shows a helicopter spinning out of control before crashing in the ground and bursting into flames.

The video shown and shared below is actually of a crash near Dubai in 2018, which killed the 4 crew members on board.

People across the world, on every platform, have called for the video to be taken down.

THIS IS NOT THE CRASH. THIS IS A CRASH THAT HAPPENED IN THE MIDDLE EAST!! — Stephen Nappe (@StephenNappe) January 27, 2020

