Fake Video of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Sparks Social Media Outrage

A fake video circulating the internet, claiming to be the helicopter crash which killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others, has sparked outrage throughout the social media world.
The footage, seen on platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, shows a helicopter spinning out of control before crashing in the ground and bursting into flames.
The video shown and shared below is actually of a crash near Dubai in 2018, which killed the 4 crew members on board.
People across the world, on every platform, have called for the video to be taken down.
